Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 W. State Road
Olean, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 W. State Road
Olean, NY
Florence A. Foltz


1939 - 2020
Florence A. Foltz Obituary
PORTVILLE - Florence A. Foltz, 80, of 1837 Yuba Dam Road, passed away Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital.

Born April 10, 1939, in Marienville, Pa., she was the daughter of Theodore and Ruby Hutchens Stahlman. In June of 1998 she married Sidney Foltz, who survives.

In 1977 she graduated from the Penn School of Beauty. She later went on to work for Acme Electric as a stamper and as a bartender at JoJo's.

Mrs. Foltz was a member of the Olean Revival Center. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, interior decorating, gardening, camping and fishing.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Robert (Shelly) Woods Jr. of Portville, Bonnie (Kevin Ruggles) of Newport, Tenn. and William (Chris) Woods of Olean; five siblings, Ella Tobin of Weston Mills, Anna Woods of Weston Mills, Verna (Bruce) Slater of Mount Jewitt, Pa., Bonnie (David) Jeffers of Marienville, Pa. and Carol Venno of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two daughters, Cindy Lou Woods and Shirley Ann Woods; and three sisters, Mary Lou Walton, Faye Simon and Pauline Clark.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to offset final expenses may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
