ATTICA - Florence C. Merle, 105, of Attica, passed away peacefully Monday (June 1, 2020) at Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility in Warsaw.
She was born Sept. 28, 1914, in Warsaw, to the late Mark (Ruth Cox) Chamberlain.
Florence graduated from Warsaw High School. She took a trip to the West Coast with her best friends, Ora and Bernice Putney, in 1936. They drove a Model A and pulled a trailer that her father built to stay in.
She was very active in 4-H, especially the poultry project. Florence's first job was secretary at the Wyoming County Cooperative Extension/4-H. She met her husband, Arthur, while both were very active in 4-H and together they were 4-H leaders for nearly 100 years!
They got married in a leap year - Arthur thought it was a great idea since there was an extra day that year. They had been married for 55 years when Arthur passed away in 1995. They moved to a house on Route 98 in Attica and spent the rest of their lives there.
Florence worked with Arthur on the farm and helped develop the maple business. She packed tons of maple sugar candy over her life.
Florence is a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau. She received the Hubbell Award in 1998 recognizing her for furthering education in maple production. She has been an active member of the EUB and Trinity United Methodist Church for 80 years.
Florence was well known for her wonderful home-baked rolls and maple-bacon baked beans that were common at church fundraisers. Florence cared for both of Arthur's parents and her own father in their latter years. She supported her children in their 4-H and FFA projects and school work.
She was a kind, quiet woman who lived her faith and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Merle is survived by her beloved children, Phyllis (Charles) Couture of West Valley, Bruce (Nancy) Merle of Attica, Milton Merle and Mary Kautz of Attica, Douglas (Sara) Merle of Kendall and Lyle (Dottie) Merle of Attica; daughter-in-law, Marilee Merle of Attica; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Merle is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Merle on June 19, 1995; daughter-in-law, Julie Merle; siblings, Carrie (Richard) Smith, Agnes (Andrew) Ellicott, Ray (Arlene) Chamberlain and Paul (Margaret) Chamberlain.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family; there will be a memorial service at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.
