STEAMBURG - Florence Elizabeth Morgan, 71, of Blood Road, Steamburg, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 19, 2019) in UPMC Hamot Medical Center, in Erie, Pa.
She was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Salamanca, the daughter of the late Albert Eugene and Alma Grace Barber Crossley. Florence was a 1966 graduate, of Randolph Central School, and a 1968 graduate of Jamestown Community College nursing.
Florence retired as a nursing instructor, for Home Health Care, in Allegany, and in earlier years, she had also worked as a registered nurse for the Bradford Regional Medical Center; former Salamanca Nursing Home; and St. Frances Hospital, in Olean.
Florence was a former member of the House of Prayer Church, in Salamanca, where she was a member of the Praise and Worship Team as a bass guitarist.
She was also an avid reader, painter, musician and quilt maker.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard A. Morgan, whom she married on May 23, 1981; a daughter, Wendy Peterson of Portville; two sons, Theodore A. (Tracy) Peterson of Maynardville, Tenn. and Trevor A. (Laura) Peterson of Sharps Chapel, Tenn.; two stepchildren, Julie A. Morgan of Jamestown and Timothy M. Morgan of Olean; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, John (Elaine) Crossley of Frewsburg; and a sister, Nancy Luce of Steamburg.
Funeral services will be held on Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph, from where the family will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Pastor Christopher Scrufari will officiate. Burial will follow in the Steamburg Cemetery.
To leave a condolence, visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Memorials if desired, may be left in Florence's memory to the Randolph Free Library.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019