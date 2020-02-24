|
WELLSVILLE - Florence L. Mitchell, 78, of 4192A Bolivar Road, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
Born July 7, 1941, in Titusville, Pa., she was the daughter of Hiram C. and Betty L. Mott Ward. She was married to Lewis S. Mitchell Sr., who predeceased her on May 8, 1983.
Florence had grown up in Titusville, attended the Titusville School District and was a Class of 1959 graduate from that school.
She was an employee at several firms, including Charles Cole Hospital in Coudersport, Pa. Moving to the Friendship area, she continued to clean for churches, including the North Park Wesleyan Church in Cuba, and several churches in Friendship.
She enjoyed crocheting, word search games and activities at the Highland Day Care, in Wellsville.
She attended the Cuba North Park Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are a brother, Hiram Ward C. Ward Jr. of Titusville; a sister, Linda L. Miller of Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband; a daughter, Judy Leona Mitchell; several stepchildren; and many step-grandchildren.
There will be no visitations. Memorial funeral services will be held, at the North Park Wesleyan Church in Cuba, at a date to be announced. Burial will be in Obi Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship.
Memorials may be made to the North Park Wesleyan Church, 32 Spring St., Cuba, NY 14727.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2020