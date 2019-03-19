HOUGHTON - Florence M. Teuber, of 9651 Route 19, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday (March 17, 2019) in her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence M. Teuber.
She was born April 15, 1922, in Natural Bridge, a daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Underhill Prittie. She married Raymond A. Teuber, who predeceased her Nov. 27, 1999.
Florence was a graduate of W. Carthage High School, and afterward she married H. Harvey, and had a son, Leonard Harvey.
She then moved to Long Island and acquired a position as secretary at Pilgrim State Hospital in Brentwood. She eventually remarried, this time to an honored soldier returning from World War II, named Raymond Teuber, in 1948. They had a daughter, Terry, in 1950.
Throughout the years, Florence's outreach was extended to many by her gifts of time and service. She came to know Jesus as her Savior, and was baptized on Easter Sunday, in 1952. She served in several capacities at Northport Baptist Church, and later in the library at Houghton Wesleyan Church.
She loved to play the piano and share her yummy apple pies.
Surviving is a son, Leonard Harvey; a daughter, Terry Ayers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Dan) Herzig and Jane (Gil) Daby; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Prittie and Richard Prittie; and three sisters, Evangeline Rorke, Francis Mannellino and Ann Gaffney.
Family and friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) in the Houghton Wesleyan Church, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Wesley Oden will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Houghton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to Houghton Wesleyan Church Library, 9712 Route 19, Houghton, NY 14744.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019