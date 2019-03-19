Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence M. Teuber. View Sign

HOUGHTON - Florence M. Teuber, of 9651 Route 19, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday (March 17, 2019) in her home.



She was born April 15, 1922, in Natural Bridge, a daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Underhill Prittie. She married Raymond A. Teuber, who predeceased her Nov. 27, 1999.



Florence was a graduate of W. Carthage High School, and afterward she married H. Harvey, and had a son, Leonard Harvey.



She then moved to Long Island and acquired a position as secretary at Pilgrim State Hospital in Brentwood. She eventually remarried, this time to an honored soldier returning from World War II, named Raymond Teuber, in 1948. They had a daughter, Terry, in 1950.



Throughout the years, Florence's outreach was extended to many by her gifts of time and service. She came to know Jesus as her Savior, and was baptized on Easter Sunday, in 1952. She served in several capacities at Northport Baptist Church, and later in the library at Houghton Wesleyan Church.



She loved to play the piano and share her yummy apple pies.



Surviving is a son, Leonard Harvey; a daughter, Terry Ayers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Dan) Herzig and Jane (Gil) Daby; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Prittie and Richard Prittie; and three sisters, Evangeline Rorke, Francis Mannellino and Ann Gaffney.



Family and friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) in the Houghton Wesleyan Church, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Wesley Oden will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Houghton.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.



Memorials if desired, to Houghton Wesleyan Church Library, 9712 Route 19, Houghton, NY 14744.



Online condolences may be made at HOUGHTON - Florence M. Teuber, of 9651 Route 19, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday (March 17, 2019) in her home.She was born April 15, 1922, in Natural Bridge, a daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Underhill Prittie. She married Raymond A. Teuber, who predeceased her Nov. 27, 1999.Florence was a graduate of W. Carthage High School, and afterward she married H. Harvey, and had a son, Leonard Harvey.She then moved to Long Island and acquired a position as secretary at Pilgrim State Hospital in Brentwood. She eventually remarried, this time to an honored soldier returning from World War II, named Raymond Teuber, in 1948. They had a daughter, Terry, in 1950.Throughout the years, Florence's outreach was extended to many by her gifts of time and service. She came to know Jesus as her Savior, and was baptized on Easter Sunday, in 1952. She served in several capacities at Northport Baptist Church, and later in the library at Houghton Wesleyan Church.She loved to play the piano and share her yummy apple pies.Surviving is a son, Leonard Harvey; a daughter, Terry Ayers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Dan) Herzig and Jane (Gil) Daby; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Prittie and Richard Prittie; and three sisters, Evangeline Rorke, Francis Mannellino and Ann Gaffney.Family and friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) in the Houghton Wesleyan Church, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Wesley Oden will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Houghton.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.Memorials if desired, to Houghton Wesleyan Church Library, 9712 Route 19, Houghton, NY 14744.Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Kopler-Williams Funeral Home

21 N Genesee St

Fillmore , NY 14735

(585) 567-2206 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close