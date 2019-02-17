Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence N. "Flo" Shelander. View Sign

ELDRED, Pa. - Florence N. "Flo" Shelander, 71, of Loop Road, passed away Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at home surrounded by her loving family.



Born Oct. 16th, 1947 in Scranton, she was a daughter of Harold and Helen Astrauskas Hoke.



On March 16, 1968 in St. Raphael's Church, Eldred, she married Ken J. Shelander, who survives.



Florence was a 1967 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School. Along with her husband Ken, she resided in Coudersport. from 1975 to 1983. Due to a transfer at work, they then returned to Eldred, where she resided until the present.



Mrs. Shelander was employed by Pure Carbon in Coudersport and American Olean Tile Co., up until her retirement in 2008.



Flo was a longtime member of St. Raphael's Church in Eldred, as well as their Altar Rosary Society and a founding member of their annual Soups-On! Program.



She loved cooking, gardening, knitting and especially spending time with her granddaughters.



In addition to her husband of over 50 years, she is survived by two sons, Mark (Kathy) Shelander and Ken M. Shelander, both of Eldred; two granddaughters, Chelsea Shelander of Farmington, Conn., and Alyssa Shelander of Eldred.; a brother, Harold (Susan) Hoke of Troy, Mich.; as well as two sisters, Susan (Richard) Collins of Rixford, Pa. and Paulette (Roger) Orlandi of Sayre.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, where a scripture service will be held at 3:45 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Raphael's Church in Eldred with the Rev. Thomas E. Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael's Cemetery, Eldred.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Raphael's Altar Rosary Society or the .



Online condolences may be made at ELDRED, Pa. - Florence N. "Flo" Shelander, 71, of Loop Road, passed away Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at home surrounded by her loving family.Born Oct. 16th, 1947 in Scranton, she was a daughter of Harold and Helen Astrauskas Hoke.On March 16, 1968 in St. Raphael's Church, Eldred, she married Ken J. Shelander, who survives.Florence was a 1967 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School. Along with her husband Ken, she resided in Coudersport. from 1975 to 1983. Due to a transfer at work, they then returned to Eldred, where she resided until the present.Mrs. Shelander was employed by Pure Carbon in Coudersport and American Olean Tile Co., up until her retirement in 2008.Flo was a longtime member of St. Raphael's Church in Eldred, as well as their Altar Rosary Society and a founding member of their annual Soups-On! Program.She loved cooking, gardening, knitting and especially spending time with her granddaughters.In addition to her husband of over 50 years, she is survived by two sons, Mark (Kathy) Shelander and Ken M. Shelander, both of Eldred; two granddaughters, Chelsea Shelander of Farmington, Conn., and Alyssa Shelander of Eldred.; a brother, Harold (Susan) Hoke of Troy, Mich.; as well as two sisters, Susan (Richard) Collins of Rixford, Pa. and Paulette (Roger) Orlandi of Sayre.Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, where a scripture service will be held at 3:45 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Raphael's Church in Eldred with the Rev. Thomas E. Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael's Cemetery, Eldred.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Raphael's Altar Rosary Society or the .Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Frame Funeral Home

230 Main Street

Eldred , PA 16731

(814) 225-4782 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.