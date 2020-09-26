ULYSSES, Pa. - Florence R. "Flossie" Cowburn, 94, of Ulysses, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Born June 8, 1926, in Lehman Hollow, Ulysses, she was the daughter of Arlie and Lelia Lehman Angood.
A 1944 graduate of Ulysses High School, she was employed by Grange National Bank and First Citizens National Bank, in Ulysses.
Flossie was a member of Carl E. Hyde Post No. 963 American Legion Auxiliary in Ulysses.
Surviving are three children, Carolyn Cowburn of Ulysses, Richard (Debora) Cowburn of Coudersport and Faye (Bradley) Gibson of Hobe Sound, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Liz" Cowburn of Ulysses; 10 grandchildren, Jared, Robb, Travis, Jenna, Kelly, Dan, Jason, Ryan, Chad and Matt; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Jon R. Cowburn on Jan. 15, 2016; a sister, Arlene McNinch in 2007; and a brother, Dexter R. Angood in 2003.
Honoring Flossie's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, PO Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948 or the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, PO Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.
