JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - Floyd J. Hammond, 90, of Jensen Beach, formerly of Little Valley, N.Y., passed away Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at St. Lucie Medical Center in Port St. Lucie.
Mr. Hammond was born on July 17, 1930, the son of the late Alfred A. and Margaret Roth Hammond.
He was a 1948 graduate of Little Valley High School, and was a retired dairy farmer, where he owned and operated a farm, in the Little Valley area, for over 35 years.
Prior to moving to Florida, he and his wife, JoAnn, were long-time members of the Little Valley Wesleyan Church. Floyd was also a past president of the Little Valley High School Board of Education. His interests included, traveling and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnn Anderson Hammond; four sons, Mark (Deborah) Hammond of Stuart, Dale (Karen) Hammond of Jensen Beach, Daniel (Mary) Hammond of Port St. Lucie and Scot Hammond of Salamanca, N.Y.; a brother, James (Barbara) Hammond of Little Valley; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Richard) Botta, David (Katie) Hammond, Matthew (Rebecca) Hammond, Ashley Hammond, Katie (Max) Arioli, Lindsay Hammond and Cody Hammond; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey Hammond, Madelyn Hammond, Josh Hammond, Oliver Botta and Jaxson Howe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret; a son, Michael A. Hammond on Nov. 4, 1995; a great-grandson, Harrison Botta; and siblings, Donald R. Hammond and Jean Peters.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) from the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph, N.Y. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) from the Little Valley Wesleyan Church. Pastor Dan Butcher will officiate. Burial will be in the Little Valley Rural Cemetery.
To send a condolence, visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions, in Floyd's memory, may be sent to the Little Valley Wesleyan Church, 704 Erie St., Little Valley, NY 14755.