CATTARAUGUS - Forest "Jerry" Burkett, 73, of Lincoln St., Cattaraugus, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at home.
Born in Bradford, Pa., the son of Floyd and Betty Vantassel Burkett on Sept. 29, 1945. He married the former Georgia A. Whitcomb June 20, 1970, at the Otto Fire Hall. Georgia passed away Oct. 25, 2015.
Jerry honorably served his country with the U.S. Navy.
Jerry retired from the Cattaraugus County Highway Dept. At the time of his retirement he was an assistant foreman. Jerry also worked as a caretaker, at the Liberty Park Cemetery in Cattaraugus, for many years.
He enjoyed family and the outdoors, especially fishing, a sport he shared with his brother, Barry.
Survivors include his daughter, Ida (Carmine) Giglio of Crestwood, Ky.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sarah, Katelyn and Jayden Giglio; brothers, Barry Burkett of Limestone and Gary (Wanda) Burkett of Clarksville, Tenn; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (March 31, 2019) at the Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda, where his funeral will commence at 3 p.m. Interment in the Tug Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a local charity of donor's choice.
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY 14070
(716) 532-4200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2019