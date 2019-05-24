ALLEGANY - Frances E. Greener, 98, a former longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Wednesday (May 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born May 10, 1921, in Ischua, she was the daughter of Otto and Ellen Cole Everetts.
Fran was a graduate of Cuba High School and moved to Las Vegas in 1945.
She had been employed as an office worker for Reynolds Electrical and Engineering Co. that served as a contractor for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.
She always looked forward to yearly visits from her family in Western New York. She returned to this area in 2015 to be closer to them.
One of her favorite activities was playing the game of golf.
Surviving are a sister, with whom she resided, Geraldine Witter of Allegany; one brother, Hazen Everetts of Olean; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Everetts; and two sisters, Hazel Everetts and Dorothy Moyer.
At Fran's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 24, 2019