Frances J. Mann


1960 - 2019
Frances J. Mann Obituary
OLEAN - Frances J. Mann, of 328 Tompkins St., passed away on Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at her home.

Frances was born on April 19, 1960, in Rochester, and was a daughter of David and Frances Allen Rowe. She was married to Frederick E. Mann, who predeceased her on July 7, 2015.

Frances was a 1978 graduate of Brighton High School, and attended BOCES in Olean, for nursing. She worked for Olean General Hospital, and private home health care, until she became disabled due to a motor vehicle accident, in the early 2000's. Frances enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. She also loved animals.

Frances is survived by three children, Ken Mann of Olean, Steven D. Mann of Olean and Kay L. Conklin of Olean; a special friend, Rachelle L. Kolata of Olean, who she always considered as a daughter; two grandchildren; Lavinia and Conner; a brother, Randy (Amanda) Rowe of Rochester.

Visitation and services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
