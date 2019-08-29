|
|
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Frances M. Donovan, of King of Prussia, died peacefully Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019).
Frances was a graduate of Olean (N.Y.) High School, and then cosmetology school.
Frances immediately went into business with her friend Toni, establishing Toni & Frans Beauty Shop in Olean. Upon moving to King of Prussia in 1959, she continued her career as a beautician with her own beauty shop.
Fran was an entrepreneur, beautician, world class mom and grandmother. Fran always exuded an exceptional work ethic and character. She touched many people and had so many dear friends.
She was the beloved mother of Carey (Colette) Donovan, Ann Frances (Anthony) Welch and David Thomas (Karen) Donovan; loving grandma of Sean, Ryan, Luke, Zach, Nick, Christopher and Caitlin; and dear sister of Liz (Bill) Fote.
Relatives and friends are invited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) to a funeral mass celebrating her life at St. Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli. Interment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Norbert Parish.
Arrangements made by Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2019