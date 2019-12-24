Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Sister Frances Miritello

Sister Frances Miritello Obituary
Born: Frances Miritello on Nov. 3, 1943, Brooklyn

Died: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Olean General Hospital, Olean

Daughter of: Carmine and Anna Diorio Miritello, Brooklyn

ALLEGANY - Sr. Frances entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Sept. 8, 1962, was received into the Congregation on July 2, 1963 and professed her final vows on Aug. 30, 1970. Committed to the Franciscan charism, Sister lived for 57 years as a devoted member of the Allegany Franciscan Sisters sharing her life in community and ministry.

Frances attended elementary and high schools in Brooklyn, beginning at Saints Simon and Jude Elementary School, Holy Cross Academy and St. Edmund High School, where she graduated in 1961. Sister Frances attended St. Elizabeth Teacher College in Allegany, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from St. Bonaventure University. She received her Masters of Arts Degree in Reading from Glassboro State College, now known as Rowan University, in Glassboro, N.J.

Sister Frances was an educator in Congregational schools in New York and New Jersey for close to 35 years. "Frannie" served as Local Minister of St. Agnes Convent, Blackwood. She also served as an Educational Assistant for Camden County Educational Services, at Christ the King School, Haddonfield, N.J, as well as assisted in the library.

In 2003, Sister Frances semi-retired at Our Lady of Lourdes Convent, Camden, N.J. and six years later to Sr. Mary Convent, Haddonfield. She always kept busy with the upkeep of the house and its surroundings. In 2015, Sister officially retired and was welcomed home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse where she volunteered in the Archives, assisting with the documentation of historical information for the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.

Sister Frances is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Brother Louis Miritello, OSF, a Franciscan Brother of Brooklyn.

A Wake Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at 10 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc. 646 E. State St., Olean.

For obituary and condolences, visit letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
