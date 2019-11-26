|
|
OLEAN - Francis A. "Bud" Pezzimenti, of 131 N. 17th St., most recently a resident of the Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, Olean, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Born April 3, 1927, in Olean, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Sabatino Pezzimenti. On Jan. 3, 1953, in St. Bonaventure Church, he married Mary M. Barr, who survives.
Bud was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1945. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp., from 1946-1947. Later, he worked for ACME Electric, in Allegany and Cuba, retiring in 1989.
He was a lifelong member of St. John's Church in Olean, and served as a eucharistic minister.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his nine children, Diane (Paul) Ksionzyk of Olean, Dino (Karen) Pezzimenti of North Chili, Dale Wilkinson of Olean, Debbie Hendrickson of Olean, David Pezzimenti of Olean, Dana (Dawn) Pezzimenti of Williamsville, Dion (Pam) Pezzimenti of Andover, Dennis (Pam) Pezzimenti of Olean and Dawn Pezzimenti of Bradford, Pa.; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Cocchetto of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Isabelle (Bernie) Bysiek; two grandchildren, Grant Hendrickson and Julie Ksionzyk; two sons-in-law, William Hendrickson and David Wilkinson; and a brother-in-law, Herman "Barney" Cocchetto.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today (Nov. 26, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John's Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to St. John's Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760; The Friends of the Pines, 2245 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; or the Olean General Hospital Foundation, 515 Main St., Olean NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 26, 2019