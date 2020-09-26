ALLEGANY - Francis E. Faber, 94, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at Absolut Care in Allegany.
Born March 5, 1926, in Waverly, he was the son of John and Mary Kraft Faber.
Francis was a 1944 graduate of Waverly High School and then served with the U.S. Army during WWII from 1944 to 1949. He continued serving in the reserves until 1953.
Before his enlistment, he worked for the Lehigh Valley Railroad. He later worked for Republic Steel in Buffalo, then for Boss-Linco Trucking in Buffalo.
In addition to living in Waverly and Buffalo, he also resided in the East Concord area as well as Ashford Hollow while working for Diamond Saw prior to his retirement.
He enjoyed keeping busy with yard work and gardening, and doing word search and crossword puzzles.
He was last known to have been survived by a wife, Ingeborg Dorsch Faber; a daughter, Ramona Faber, last known to live in Orchard Park; and a grandson.
Friends may attend a visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. David Tourville to officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor, in Olean.
