LOUDONVILLE - Br. Francis Edward Coughlin, OFM, 71, a professed Franciscan friar for 47 years, died on Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Strong Hospital, in Rochester, following heart surgery on July 23.
Known as Brother Ed, throughout his life, he served in leadership roles bringing the Franciscan mission and intellectual tradition to life, most recently as president of Siena College in Loudonville.
Br. Ed was born July 2, 1948, in Buffalo, to James and Margaret McGuire Coughlin.
After graduating from Bishop Timon High School, in Buffalo, he earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, in 1970, from St. Bonaventure University.
He was received into the Franciscan Order on Sept. 6, 1970, in Lafayette, N.J., professing first vows on Aug. 29, 1971, in Brookline, Mass. and solemn vows Oct. 18, 1974, at St. Bonaventure University. He held a master's degree from Boston College and a Ph.D. from The Catholic University of America.
Throughout his ministerial life, Br. Ed exemplified servant leadership, throughout his Franciscan life, initially at St. Bonaventure University, in the Counseling Center, and as a faculty member in the School of Education, from 1974 until 1977.
In 1977, he began serving in a variety of leadership roles, for the Franciscan Holy Name Province, and the Order of Friars Minor, beginning at St. Anne's Parish in Fair Lawn, N.J., as director of the Province's pre-novitiate formation program, and in 1978, at the novitiate in Brookline, with novices, and eventually at St. Francis Friary in Manhattan.
He also served as director of initial formation; delegate to the Plenary Council of the Order of Friars Minor (Brazil); general visitor to St. John the Baptist Province (Cincinnati); and director of ministerial development and planning, among others, including many terms as provincial councilor.
Returning to St. Bonaventure, from 1991 to 1996, he served as director of The Franciscan Institute, before returning to Manhattan, in 1996, as secretary of Holy Name Province.
In 2005, Brother Ed was named vice president for Franciscan Mission at SBU, teaching in the Franciscan Institute, until 2014, when he was named the 11th president of Siena College, overseeing marked successes in new academic programming; enrollment and marketing; fundraising and facility enhancement.
A popular author and editor, he presented at academic and pastoral conferences across the United States, and around the world, including Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. He served on numerous boards of directors and trustees including Siena; SBU; Bishop Timon; Association of Franciscan Colleges and Universities; and St. Francis Friends of the Poor.
His passion was introducing people to the Franciscan tradition, especially through pilgrimages to Franciscan Italy, his most recent with his extended family, in June, 2019.
Br. Ed is survived by a brother, Joseph (Lisa); four sisters, Anne (Tom) Devine, Kathleen (Mike) Lynch, Mary (Marty) Quinn and Sheila (Stan) Pingelski; 12 nieces and nephews; and three grand-nieces and -nephews.
His parents; and brother, Timothy, predeceased him.
Obsequies will be in the St. Bonaventure University Chapel, Allegany, where Br. Ed was an alumnus, trustee, professor and administrator. A wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) and from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) with burial following, at St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Siena College will host a Mass and celebration of Br. Ed's life, at a time to be determined Sept. 17, 2019, the Feast of the Stigmata of Francis of Assisi.
In lieu of flowers, the Coughlin family and his Franciscan Friars suggest donations be made to advance the Franciscan mission of one of the three Franciscan schools that helped form and shape Br. Ed's life: Bishop Timon High School, St. Bonaventure University or Siena College.
Arrangements are by Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019