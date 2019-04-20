Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank L. Barrick. View Sign





Born May 3, 1947, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Frederick and Jean Heid Barrick. He was married March 15, 1986, in Springville, to the former Jeanne McMahon, who survives.



He was a graduate of Hamburg High School, Class of 1965.



Mr. Barrick was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and in France.



He had been employed as the director of housekeeping for Absolut Health & Rehab, in Salamanca, retiring in 2016.



He was a member of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535; the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296; and the Holy Cross Athletic Club.



Mr. Barrick enjoyed spending time with his family and when people stopped over. He also loved the outdoors, fishing and golfing. He will be remembered as a people person.



Suriving besides his wife, John (Jennifer) Barrick of Keokuk, Iowa and Michael (Vanessa Molina) Barrick of Little Valley; a granddaughter, Jaina Barrick of Keokuk; a sister, Marjorie Moyer of Michigan.



There will be no visitation.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, with Rev. Michael Lonto, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating.



Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.



Flowers would be respectfully declined.



