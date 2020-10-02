1/1
Frank Neil Muzzy II
FREEDOM - Frank Neil Muzzy II, of 10857 Galen Hill Road, died Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) in Ellicottville.

He was born July 20, 1986, in Olean, a son of Frank Muzzy and Jennifer Hallock.

Neil was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church. He was a current employee for Empire Building Diagnostics in Depew and he enjoyed his job.

He loved to go bow hunting but most of all he loved his family and would do anything for anyone in his family.

Surviving in addition to his father, Frank Muzzy, and his mother, Jennifer (Bruce) Moore of Fillmore, is a daughter, Eleanor Janet Muzzy; two sisters, Alesia Speta of Delevan and Aurora Kraft of Fillmore; his maternal grandmother, Janet Arnold of Fillmore; his maternal grandfather, Dale (Garnet) Hallock of Franklinville; his paternal grandfather, Clarence Muzzy of Depew; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Baughn of Buffalo; two nephews, Kasey and Leland Speta; a special aunt, Jo (Anson) Bova; several aunts and uncles; and two special cousins, Russell Prichard of Arcade and Brandi Prichard of Freedom.

He was predeceased by a maternal step-grandfather, William G. Arnold on May 24, 2018.

A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Centerville Cemetery. Bob Schooley, pastor of the Centerville United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Memorials if desired may be made to Centerville United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
