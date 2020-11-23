OLEAN - Frank O. "Bud" Williams Jr., of Olean, passed away Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) after a short battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 29, 1958, in Olean, he was the son of Frank O. and Flora Barnes Williams Sr.
Frank was a 1976 graduate of Olean High School. He began employment with Griffith Oil Co. for a short while. He then worked at Alcas Cutlery, now Cutco Co., for 43 years, until his recent illness.
He was passionate about golfing and was a member of the Bolivar Country Club. He also bowled in area leagues for many years. He enjoyed all sports and hunting.
Surviving are his stepmother, F. Jane Williams of Olean; three stepsisters, Cindy Wilson, Cathy Stuckey and Pam Stuckey, all of Olean; a niece; two nephews; several aunts; an uncle; and several cousins. He also had a great group of friends who thought of him as a brother.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends are invited to a visitation to be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at which time a funeral service will be held. Rev. Al Batt, of the Believers Chapel in Olean, will officiate.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.