TURTLEPOINT, Pa. - Frank R. Skinner, 51, of Turtlepoint, a former lifelong resident of Port Allegany, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness.
Born on Monday, Nov. 25, 1968, in Olean, he was a son of Charles L. Skinner Sr. and Catherine A. Swartz Skinner Poweska.
Frank was a graduate of Port Allegany High School.
He was first employed at the former Market Basket in Port Allegany and then Kwik Fill in Port Allegany. He was a self-employed lawn caretaker and landscaper.
He also worked as a custodian, at the former Pittsburgh Corning Glass Plant, in Port Allegany. He also was a forester and security guard in the lumber industry. Lastly he was a driver for the local Amish families, before ill health forced him into retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are a son, Josh Ward of Georgia; two brothers, Charles L. (Theresa) Skinner Jr. of Kane and Carl L. (Doreen) Skinner of Port Allegany; two sisters, Sarah L. (Stephen Sr.) Fiske of Little Genesee, N.Y. and Paula A. (Ronald) Swartz of Eldred; a stepbrother, John A. Poweska of Little Genesee; a family friend, Kim Ferguson of Savannah, Ga.; his ex-wife, Angel Champlin Skinner of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his stepfather, Alvin Poweska Sr.; a stepbrother, Alvin Poweska Jr.; and his half-sister, Debbie A. Skinner.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Mt. Collins Cemetery, Tionesta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank's name may be made to the Port Area Ambulance Association, 22279 Rte 6, Port Allegany, PA 16743.
Frank's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Frank, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Facebook page.