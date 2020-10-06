LITTLE VALLEY - On Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) Frans Bronneberg, loving husband and father, peacefully passed away, at the age of 85, in his town of Little Valley home.



Frans was born on Nov. 24, 1934, in Jabeek, Limburg, Netherlands to Jan and Francisca Helena Bronneberg.



While in his early 20's, Frans decided to make his living and home in the United States, and became a U.S. citizen on Dec. 4, 1967.



He married Evva Mae Steinhauer on Jan. 6, 1962, and they raised two children, Elizabeth and John. Frans started his career in farming and logging, and retired after 35 years, in the home improvement industry.



Frans loved gardening and antiquing, and won several first place ribbons at the Cattaraugus County Fair, for his potatoes, garlic and old collectables. He also loved baking bread, canning vegetables and making fruit pies.



Upon his retirement, Frans, well known as "Opa," happily took on childcare for his grandson, Jacob, and later his granddaughter, Julia. His love for his grandchildren was unconditional, and he was immensely proud of the young adults they have become.



Frans frequently talked to his siblings and family in the Netherlands, where he will be deeply missed. He was known for his work ethic, strong Catholic faith and compassionate spirit.



He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Tim) Bronneberg of Charleston, S.C.; his son, John (Lauren) Bronneberg of Cattaraugus; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Bronneberg.



Frans was preceded in death by Evva Mae, his wife of over 57 years, on Aug. 5, 2020.



A memorial mass will be said for both Frans and Evva Mae at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca. Frans was buried on Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice of Little Valley, 211 Erie St., Little Valley, NY 14755 or Little Valley Ambulance, 101 Third St., Little Valley, NY 14755.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store