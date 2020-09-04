CUBA - Fred K. Kunderman, 90, of Cuba, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) shortly after his arrival at Olean General Hospital.



Born Dec. 23, 1929, in Buffalo, he was the son of Fred and Ernestine Paulie Kunderman. On Dec. 3, 1966, Fred married Mary Jane Germack, of Olean, at St Bonaventure Church, and they were together for 53 years until his passing.



Fred graduated from North Collins High School at the early age of 16. He went on to the University at Buffalo, where he received his degree in electrical engineering at the age of 20.



Fred was employed at Dresser Rand in Olean for the majority of his career. He was granted many patents for the design of gas turbines and compressors before retiring as the vice president of the engineering department in 1988.



Fred was always busy working from a young age, whether it be on cars, his house, tinkering in his garage at the lake or fixing anything and everything. He spent many hours working in his basement of the house in Olean that he designed for his family to grow up in.



When he was not working, Fred enjoyed spending his time at the lake, boating, fishing and water skiing, even into his late seventies. Most of all, being with his family was the most important thing in Fred's life. He would spend countless hours playing cards with his family, especially pinochle.



In addition, Fred spent his early years working on race cars, golfing and traveling. He was also a fan of the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees and NASCAR.



Fred will be greatly missed by his loving wife and children, and will remain forever in our hearts.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Fred S. Kunderman of Amherst; three daughters, Lisa (David) Ames of Peculiar Mo., Laura (Steve) Noll of Cuba and Susan Kunderman of Cuba; his grandchildren, Michael and Amanda Ames, Caden and Hannah Granger, Cole and Kierra Kunderman, Bridgette and Brooke Winicki and Kayla and Jocelyn Noll; two sisters, Ellen Szal of Eden and Joan (Jim) Renaldo of North Collins; and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his granddaughter, Breanna Winicki.



Visitation is arranged for all extended family, and will be followed by the funeral services and burial at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

