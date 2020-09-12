HAMMONDSPORT - Frederick E. Clark, formerly of 744 Garden Ave., passed away on Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, following a brief illness.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held, beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post No. 892 Ritual Team.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
