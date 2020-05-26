Frederick Ray Bayless
1945 - 2020
WELLSVILLE - Frederick Ray Bayless, 74, of 196 E. Dyke St., passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born June 15, 1945, in Elizabethtown, the son of the late Frederick William and Dorothy Vernon Bowen Bayless.

Fred attended Alfred-Almond Central School and completed his studies in West Seneca.

He was associated with Allegany Arc for over 50 years and will be sadly missed by the many staff members and friends he worked with over the years.

He was a life member of the Almond Community Church, a fan of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and the New York Yankees.
He enjoyed politics and had definite opinions. He wished he were president. He was also a history buff, and especially enjoyed discussing the Civil War. He had many fond caregivers at Allegany Arc who enjoyed sharing his interests with him.

He is survived by an aunt, Jean Bayless of California; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The visitation will be private. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at Woodlawn Cemetery in Almond.

Please consider memorial donations to Allegany Arc, 50 Farnum St., Wellsville, NY 14895.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery in Almond
