|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Mr. Frederick Thompson, 70, of Little Valley, died unexpectedly Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.
Born Feb. 17, 1949, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Frederick and Theresa Gerner Thompson. He was married on May 18, 1977, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, to the former Gail Cooney, who survives.
He was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Class of 1971.
Mr. Thompson had been employed as the senior slot tech, for the Seneca Allegany Casino, for over 10 years, and had owned and operated the former Thompson Electronics, in Salamanca.
He enjoyed the outdoors; hiking; riding his motorcycle; and fixing almost anything. He was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Parish Vestry, and had served as both junior and senior warden. Most of all, he thrived on loving and caring for his family.
Surviving besides his wife, are a daughter, Sarah Meiser of Boulder, Colo.; two sons, David Thompson of Little Valley and Andrew Thompson of Little Valley; a grandson, Carter Thompson of North Tonawanda; a brother, Edward (Shellie) Thompson of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, William J. Thompson.
There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) in St. Mary's Episcopal Church, with Rev. Michael Lonto, officiating.
Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019