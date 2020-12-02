BRADFORD, Pa. - Fredric A. Lunden, 99, of Birch St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at his residence, in the company of his son and daughter-in-law.
Born Aug. 20, 1921, in Port Allegany, he was a son of the late Arthur W. and Mona Meeker Lunden. On March 25, 1950, in Mt. Jewett, he married I. Ilene Himes Lunden, who preceded him in death March 27, 1992.
He graduated from Mt. Jewett High School in 1939, and attended Westbrooke Commercial Academy of Olean, N.Y., where he received certification from the International Accountants Society.
On July 23, 1942, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with the Army Air Corp. While in the service he attended University of Arkansas and studied engineering. He served in Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. He fought at the Battle of the Bulge with the 99th Infantry, Company E 393rd Regiment. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 11, 1946.
After the service he was employed at Bovaird & Seyfang in Bradford and then Dresser Manufacturing. He then began employment in the Accounting Department at Dresser Clark in Olean, and retired in 1986 after 36 years of service.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion and 99th Infantry Association. In retirement Fred joined the Cattaraugus County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, where he enjoyed dancing and performing at local area nursing homes. He also square danced at the Crook Farm in Bradford, the Olean Moose and local senior centers.
Fred loved to travel to DeLeon Springs, Fla., for the winters. He was an avid reader and enjoyed trips to the library. He was a collector of glassware and paperweights, which he picked up at garage sales or flea markets. He could build or fix about anything and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Surviving are one daughter, Judith Lynn (George) Price of Elizabeth City N.C.; one son, David (Deborah) F. Lunden, of Bradford; three grandchildren, Alison Lunden and Chris (Arleen) Price of Virginia Beach, Va., and Lisa Price of Bradford; and his companion of the last 23 years, Mary DeLong of Olean.
Family will gather for a private visitation. Burial will be in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Bradford Public Library or the SPCA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
