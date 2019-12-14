|
ALLEGANY - Fredrick M. Scicchitano, of 42 N. Fifth St., Allegany, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019).
Born Nov. 8, 1946, in Olean, he was the son of Dominic and Mary Bruno Scicchitano.
Fred was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was a coin dealer, and numismatists, in the Olean and Jamestown areas. Fred was also a longtime member of St. Mary of the Angels parish.
Surviving is a son, Dominic (Morrelle) Scicchitano of Pompano Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Ava, Ivy, Dominic and Violet; a brother, Joe Scicchitano of Olean; a cousin, Frank Scicchitano of Olean; and two nephews, Louis and Michael Belli.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Angela; and a sister, Margaret Belli.
Friends are invited to a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor, with full military honors accorded by the Allegany Ritual Team.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 14, 2019