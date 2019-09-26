|
SHORT TRACT - G. Loreen Bentley, of 5148 County Road 4, died Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) in East Side Living and Rehab Center, Warsaw.
She was born Aug. 17, 1919, in Kittanning, Pa., a daughter of the late Ralph and Edna Andrews Stephens. She married Frank A. Bentley, who predeceased her Dec. 15, 1992.
Loreen was the Granger Town Clerk for 50 years, a former volunteer firefighter for the Short Tract Fire Department, a former member of the Woman's Auxiliary and a trustee for many years on the Short Tract Cemetery Association.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, genealogy and was the town historian.
Surviving are two sons, Keith Bentley of the Town of Granger and Brad (Michelle) Bentley of Short Tract; a daughter-in-law, Judy Bentley of Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Robert and David Bentley; and a brother, Warren Stephens.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019). Rob Engler, pastor of the Fillmore Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Short Tract Cemetery, Short Tract.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Short Tract Fire Department, 10363 Co. Rd. 15, Fillmore, NY 14735; or the Fillmore Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019