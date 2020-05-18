Gail L. Robinson
1971 - 2020
BOLIVAR - Gail L. Robinson, 48, of 214 Olive St., passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at home, following a lengthy illness.

Born Sept. 27, 1971, in Olean, she was the daughter of Gary and Beverly Granger Wilson. Gail married Ernest D. Robinson Jr. on May 25, 1998, in Bolivar. Mr. Robinson survives.

Gail was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1989, and received an associate's degree in business administration from Olean Business Institute in 1994.

Gail was an administrative assistant at Reid's Food Barn in Olean for many years.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is one daughter, Samantha Robinson of Bolivar; her father, Gary Wilson of Salamanca; two brothers, Stephen Wilson of Wyoming and Kevin Wilson of Louisiana; and one sister, Susan Wilson of Salamanca.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

At Gail's request there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
