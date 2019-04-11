Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Galen Ralph Kennel. View Sign

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Galen Ralph Kennel, 77, of Port Allegany, passed away Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at Lakeview Healthcare Center in Smethport.



Born April 10, 1941, in Gap, he was the son of Rev. Calvin S. and Elsie Beiler Kennel. On Feb. 4, 1979, he married Judith M. Dow, who passed away March 17, 2008.



Galen was a resident of the Port Allegany area since 1955, and graduated from Port Allegany High School in 1959.



He completed a formal apprenticeship at G.T.E. Sylvania in Emporium and was employed there for 11 years. Before retiring in 2005, he was employed at Pittsburgh Corning in Port Allegany for 29 years. He was a financial secretary of American Flint Glass Workers Union Local 1019 for over 25 years, and also chairman of the PC Federal Credit Union for over 20 years.



He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Port Allegany and served as an elder. He gave of his time willingly to help others in both church and community projects.



He was an avid outdoorsman who accomplished miles of hiking and biking. Over the past 20 years, he conquered a large portion of the Appalachian Trail. He was an artisan very skilled in carving, woodworking and wine making. His gardens were plentiful and flowers abundant. He loved to travel with friends and family, but he made the most impact in his community where he was widely respected.



He is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Kimberly and Brett Butterfield of Katy, Texas, and Kristi and Michael Freeman of Port Allegany; one stepson, Scott Dow and his wife Jennifer of Corry; two stepdaughters, Lisa and Brett Trott of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Leslie and Douglas Stewart of Erie; eight grandsons, Calvin (Jessica) Freeman, Gerad (Sara) Freeman, Dane Butterfield, Zachary Dow, Graham and Griffen Stewart, and Nathan and Brenden Trott; four granddaughters, Tara (Matt) Nagel, Anna and Maggie Dow, and Natalie Trott; three great-grandchildren, Luke and Tyler Nagel, and Zoe Butterfield; one brother, Calvin (Jim) Kennel and wife Kathy of Colorado Springs; one sister, Vera Houben of Sun City, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy; three brothers, Leonard, Vernon and Gordon; and two sisters, Lynda King and Glenda Kennel.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (April 12, 2019) at the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home in Port Allegany. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 13, 2019) at the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery, Amish Road, Gap. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (April 15, 2019) at the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany.



In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany, or to a .



Online condolences may be made at



