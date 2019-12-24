|
|
SMETHPORT, Pa. - Gary Emil Larson, 70, of Smethport, passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) in The Pavilion at BRMC, Bradford.
He was born Dec. 17, 1949, in Kane, a son of Emil Gustav and Anna Mae Wilson Larson.
Mr. Larson attended Smethport area schools and Youngsville schools.
Gary was a roustabout for all his life in the local oil fields. He also was a lift operator, at Holiday Valley, in Ellicottville, for several years.
He was a member of the Smethport Senior Center, where he liked to volunteer, and was a member of the Regular Baptist Church of Smethport.
He is survived by a son, Phillip Alan (Tonya Wilson) Goodwill of Salamanca, N.Y.; a daughter, Little Angel Goodwill of Otto, N.Y.; two brothers, Timothy Larson of Marvindale and James Larson of Warren; a sister, Sandra Palmer of Zelionople; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral and committal services will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jack Gregg, pastor of the Regular Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette Township.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the at heart.org.
Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 24, 2019