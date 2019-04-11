LITTLE VALLEY - Gary L. Luce, 85, of Little Valley, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Heritage Green in Greenhurst.
He was born Aug. 11, 1933, in Little Valley, the son of the late Charles and Freda Hollister Luce.
Mr. Luce was an U.S. Army veteran, and he also was a U.S. Navy veteran, retiring after 20 years of service to his country. Later he was self employed as a painter and contractor.
He was past commander and life member of the Little Valley American Legion and Little Valley VFW. He also served on their Honor Guards. He also was an exempt Little Valley volunteer fireman and a member of AMVETS in Randolph.
Gary was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed fishing with his brother and nephew on Chautauqua Lake.
Mr. Luce is survived by three nephews, Dale and David Luce, both of Dansville, and Dean Luce of Florida; and a niece, Melodie Luce from Mississippi. Also surviving is his special friend and caregiver, Sharon Gross.
He was predeceased by a brother, Alfred Luce; a sister, Eleanor Ruth; and a niece, Mary.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Memorial Library.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2019