CUBA - Gay D. Kersting, 79, of 4371 Haskell Road, passed away Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born on July 20, 1940, in Buffalo, she was a daughter of Albert and Bertha Riegel Fabel. On Nov. 18, 1982, in Cuba, she married Gary J. Kersting, who survives.
Gay was a graduate of Cleveland High School, Class of 1957, in Cheektowaga. Always doing secretarial work, she has worked for Children's Hospital, in Buffalo; General Motors Insurance Corp.; Lawrence Dye Insurance; Haskell Valley Vet Clinic; and eventually retired from Cuba Memorial Hospital, where she was employed in the insurance billing department.
She was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, in Olean, and was a huge animal lover. She will greatly missed by her family who loved her dearly.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gary, are a son, Bryan (Shahrooz) Manhardt of Boonton, N.J.; two grandchildren, Batisse and Ella Manhardt; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, David Fabel.
Honoring her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 5, 2019