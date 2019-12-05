Home

Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Gay D. Kersting

Gay D. Kersting Obituary
CUBA - Gay D. Kersting, 79, of 4371 Haskell Road, passed away Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born on July 20, 1940, in Buffalo, she was a daughter of Albert and Bertha Riegel Fabel. On Nov. 18, 1982, in Cuba, she married Gary J. Kersting, who survives.

Gay was a graduate of Cleveland High School, Class of 1957, in Cheektowaga. Always doing secretarial work, she has worked for Children's Hospital, in Buffalo; General Motors Insurance Corp.; Lawrence Dye Insurance; Haskell Valley Vet Clinic; and eventually retired from Cuba Memorial Hospital, where she was employed in the insurance billing department.

She was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, in Olean, and was a huge animal lover. She will greatly missed by her family who loved her dearly.

Surviving in addition to her husband Gary, are a son, Bryan (Shahrooz) Manhardt of Boonton, N.J.; two grandchildren, Batisse and Ella Manhardt; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, David Fabel.

Honoring her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
