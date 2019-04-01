Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Ann Russell. View Sign

HINSDALE - Genevieve Ann Russell, of 3381 Route 16, entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday (March 31, 2019) at her home.



Born Nov. 6, 1935, in Hinsdale, she was the daughter of Monroe Benjamin and Rosabell Hamilton Bishop. On Nov. 24, 1956, at the Methodist Church, in Cuba, she married Samuel Preston Russell, who predeceased her Feb. 12, 2011.



Genevieve was a 1954 graduate of Hinsdale Central School and as a young child, attended Hinsdale United Methodist Church, as well as



She first worked at her parents restaurant in Cuba, the "Bishop's Lunch," for a couple of years. Then she was employed at the former Acme Electric Co., in Allegany, for a short time. After moving first to Bixby, Okla., from 1970 to 1986, and later to Stone Bluff, Okla., she worked as a department manager for Walmart for many years, until her retirement.



She was a member of the Hinsdale Firemen's Auxiliary and faithfully marched every summer in the parades. Oftentimes in her life, she was surrounded by the company of dogs, and they were her loving companions. She also enjoyed crocheting.



Surviving are a sister, Rosie Hamilton of Hinsdale; a brother, Monroe (Jan) Bishop of Hinsdale; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband Samuel, she was predeceased by two brothers, Richard O. Bishop and Eugene A. Bishop; and a sister, Hazel Dutton.



The family will be present to receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at the Hinsdale United Methodist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon in the church. Monroe Bishop, brother to Genevieve, will lead the service. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743.



