OLEAN - Genevieve Simon Dewaileebe, of 1180 Route 16 S., died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Genevieve was born on Jan. 14, 1933, in Providence, R.I., and was a daughter of Anthony and Anne Abdellah Simon. On Oct. 20, 1956, in Miami, Fla., Genevieve was blessed and fortunate to have married the love of her life, Charles J. Dwaileebe. They were married for 37 years. Charlie predeceased her on Sept. 22, 1993.
Genevieve's life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was devoted to her entire family, loved to cook her famous Lebanese dishes and made sure that everyone enjoyed being together.
Genevieve was a wonderful and dedicated mother, "Sitti" and "Sitto" to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Genevieve was a member of St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church, in Olean, and volunteered many years at the annual Lebanese Festival, the Cadillac Dinner and various other fundraisers for her church. She was also on the bereavement committee.
Genevieve was a very giving person to Olean. Through her generosity, she never missed an opportunity to support her community.
Genevieve is survived by her five children, AnnMarie (Dennis) Wright, Gail (Enzo) Bagazzoli, Charles "Chuck" Dwaileebe and Michael Dwaileebe, all of Olean, and Paula (Johnny, friend) Dwaileebe of Maryland; her 11 grandchildren, Brad (Amanda) Wright, Benjamin Wright, and Broderick Wright, all of Olean, Nicholas Bagazzoli of Florida, Dominic (Hannah) Bagazzoli of Pennsylvania, Charles Dwaileebe of Maryland, Brian Dwaileebe of Pennsylvania, Jake Dwaileebe of Jamestown, Olivia Dwaileebe of Tennessee, Michelle (Nicholas) Moises of California and Megan Dwaileebe of Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Addalyn Wright and Weston Dwaileebe; a sister-in-law, Carol Dwaileebe of Olean; two brother-in-laws, James Dwaileebe and Joseph Dwaileebe of California; many nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Edward Renaud.
Along with her loving husband, Charles, Genevieve was predeceased by her parents, Tony and Anne Simon; her parents-in-law, James and Alice Dwaileebe; a son, Joseph "JJ" Dwaileebe; her sisters, Loretta Simon, Barbara Simon, Marie Simon and Helen Simon; her brother, Anthony Simon; and a brother-in-law, John Dwaileebe.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, where an incense service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 19, 2020). A divine liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at the St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Olean. The Rev. Tanios Mouanes, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church or to the St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church Bereavement Committee, 1102 Walnut St., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
All COVID-19 regulations will be followed at the visitation and the funeral. Masks must be worn and social distancing will apply.