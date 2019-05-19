SHORT TRACT- Genevieve E. Beardsley, of 5276 Hall Road, died Friday (May 17, 2019) in the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.
She was born Jan. 21, 1925, in Short Tract, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lucy Newton Voss.
On Jan. 22, 1943, in Short Tract, she married John O. Beardsley, who predeceased her on Aug. 16, 2004.
Genevieve's greatest joy in life was her family.
Surviving are her children, Linda (Bernard) Brandt of Allen, Nancy (Bruce) Osborn of Angelica, Thomas (Deborah) Beardsley of Hunt, Rob Beardsley of Fillmore, Cindy Perry of Fillmore; 26 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Dale Beardsley and Rueben "Paul" Beardsley and a daughter, Brenda Mueckl.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) at the Short Tract Fire Hall, 10300 Co. Road 15, Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Ben Beardsley, Genevieve's Grandson, will officiate. Burial will be in Short Tract Cemetery, Fillmore.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be sent to Short Tract United Methodist Church, PO Box 102 Fillmore, NY 14735.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2019