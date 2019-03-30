WELLSVILLE - Genevieve Helen Cooper, 89, of 1939 Stannards Road, passed away, at home, Tuesday (March 26, 2019).
She was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late Enjar and Amy Beebower Anderson. On May 30, 1963, in Townville, Pa., she married Howard G. Cooper, who predeceased her on Sept. 7, 2014.
Genevieve graduated from Townville High School and Edinboro College.
She was employed as a school teacher, for many years, in the Wellsville Central School System. She and Howard owned and operated the Style Shop, on Main Street in Wellsville, and Herbert Cooper Company, in Genesee, Pa.
Genevieve is survived by four nephews, Bob Anderson, Phil (Leora) Anderson, Bruce (Kathy) Steadman and Rick Steadman; several great-nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kim Sheets and her family of Wellsville.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by a sister, Carol L. Steadman; a brother, Kenneth Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Steadman.
A private funeral was conducted Saturday (March 30, 2019) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville, with Rev. Greg DeSalvatore presiding. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, spcaallegany.org.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2019