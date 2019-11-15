|
|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Genevieve M. Weiss, 105, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Born Feb. 18, 1914, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of Michael and Stella Sostak Mulauski. On Apr. 9, 1932, in Coudersport, she married Leopold C. Weiss, who died May 8, 2001. They were married 59 years.
Genevieve was a wife and homemaker, tending to her family needs.
She was a lifetime resident of the area, and a member of St. Eulalia's Catholic Church, Coudersport; Catholic Daughters of America; Historical Society of Potter County; former lecture of Odin Grange; secretary/treasurer of the Ladona Club; and member of the Jolly Homemakers.
Surviving are a son, Martin D. (Jennifer) Weiss of Coudersport; two daughters, Arlene Y. Payne of Port Allegany and Ann Marie Spring of San Diego, Calif.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leopold; three brothers, Edward, Stanley and Sigmond Mulauski; a sister, Alberta Broslet; a granddaughter, Christine Payne; two son-in-laws, William Payne and James Spring.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) in St. Eulalia's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., with Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.
Memorials can be made to Father Griffin Memorial Fund or Coudersport Library.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 15, 2019