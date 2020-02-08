|
ALLEGANY - Gennaro L. "Gino" Maiello, of 74 N. Third St., passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at his home, following an illness.
Gino was born on Dec. 27, 1950, in the Bronx, and was a son of Anthony and Concetta Bruno Maiello. On March 31, 2014, in Olean, he married his wife, Elizabeth J. Connolly, who survives.
Gino was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School, in the Bronx. He served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 20, 1969 to Dec. 8, 1972.
Gino worked as a mail carrier, postmaster and postal security in the U.S. Post Office, in the Bronx, for about 11 years. He moved to Allegany in 2002.
Gino was a member of AA for the past 13 years, and he was a member of the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892. He was proud of his Italian heritage and being a U.S. veteran.
Gino loved to make people laugh and he had a big heart. He enjoyed his gun collection and target practice once in a while, but he truly enjoyed being a loving husband.
Along with his loving wife, Gino is survived by three daughters, Danielle M. Maiello of the Bronx, Christina Maiello-Verardi of Staten Island and Jeanine Maiello of New Jersey; a stepchild, Robert George Elwell of Henderson, Nev.; and four grandchildren.
Gino was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team, 4350 State Route 417, Allegany, NY 14706 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2020