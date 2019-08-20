|
BRADFORD, Pa. - George A. Gigliotti, 94, of 5 Miller Ave., Bradford, passed away Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born March 14, 1925, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joseph G. and Elizabeth Palsatta Gigliotti Sr. George was married for nearly 60 years, to Mary Lou Irons Gigliotti, who died July 19, 2017.
He attended Bradford High School, during his senior year he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force. On July 6, 1943, he enlisted into the United States Army Air Force, served with the 96th Combat Bombardment Wing, in World War II. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, with six Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 19, 1945.
He was a self employed contractor, owning and operating George A. Gigliotti Builders, for over 60 years. He was also a partner in Tarport Enterprises, and at the his time of death, was president and general manager, of Bisett Building Center.
George was a member of St. Francis Church, and the East Bradford Business Association.
Surviving are three children, Thomas (Jacqueline) Gigliotti of Portville N.Y., Polly (Ray) Phillips of Kane and William R. Rote of Bradford; an "adopted" daughter, Betty Spindler; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; a son, John Gigliotti; a daughter, Terrie Piller; a granddaughter, Mary Celeste Phillips; a sister, Ida Rose Gigliotti; and three brothers, Joseph Gigliotti Jr., Patrick Gigliotti and Eugene Gigliotti.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed at 10 a.m., by a Mass of Christian Burial, in St. Francis Church, with Father Jim Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant. Committal services and military honors, by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108, will follow in St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Learning Center, 90 Jackson Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, or the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 20, 2019