OLEAN - George B. Carlson, of 112 N. 19th St., passed away Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
George was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Olean, and was a son of Oscar J. and Pauline E. Bradford Carlson. On Jan. 27, 1952, at Trinity Methodist Church, he married his wife of nearly 56 years, Marilyn E. Dayton, who predeceased him Jan. 4, 2008.
After graduation George enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, in which he served as corporal for two years. After military service George worked in construction as a foreman for G.E. Edstrom Co., L.C. Whitford Co. and Bradley Builders. Later he was employed by the Olean City School District, where he became superintendant of buildings and grounds, serving from 1984 to 1994.
He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Olean. George was also a life member of the Carpenters Local 66 and a member of the American Legion Post 0530 of Olean. He volunteered at the Olean Housing Authority for 10 years and was a volunteer driver for Interfaith Caregivers. George also enjoyed reading and woodworking doll houses.
George is survived by one son, Mark T. Carlson of Norfolk, Va.; one Daughter, Martha C. (David) Hoge of West Minister, Colo.; 10 Grandchildren, James B. (Ashley) Carlson, Kelly (Jeremy) Barr, Jessica (Gus) Granados, Anthony "Trey" (Heather) Marra, Kimberly (Joe) Bartholomew, Karrie (Ryan) Neely, Tristan (Jeff) Wilson, Spenser (Rochelle) Hoge, Brooke Hoge and Kelsie (Ignasi Aliguer) Hoge; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Along with his loving wife, George was predeceased by a daughter, Penny L. Marra; a son, Scott E. Carlson; and two grandchildren, Jason E. Marra and Katie A. Carlson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean. The Rev. Chad M. Sayers and The Rev. Carrie Wolfe, pastors at the Christ United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Olean.
Memorials may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Ave., Olean, NY 14760; or to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020