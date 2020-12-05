1/1
George G. "Chicken George" VanCleaf II
1945 - 2020
FREEDOM - George G. "Chicken George" VanCleaf II, of 259 Bray Road, formerly of 1657 Seneca Ave., passed away on Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at his home, following an illness.

George was born Aug. 25, 1945 in Olean, a son of George G. and Anna McPeak VanCleaf.

He worked for Columbia Gas and then as a field operator for NYSEG in Olean.

George enjoyed visiting his grandkids and family members; euchre; fishing; hunting; football; tractor pulls; powwows; driving around in the country; meeting new people - a stranger is a friend you haven't met yet; raising chickens; making up his own little songs to terrorize children; drinking; smoking; collecting knives; hunting magazines; and sportsman magazines. He loved zydeco and bluegrass music and ham and leek dinners.

George is survived by seven children, Dudley Gilbert Sr., Charles G. (Madi) Aldridge, Lorienda M. VanCleaf, Stephanie VanCleaf, Savannah VanCleaf, Jon VanCleaf and George "Bucky" VanCleaf; two stepchildren, Joseph "Jose" Richie III and BettyAnne VanCleaf-Williams; 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Henry VanCleaf.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Tyrone Hall will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
DEC
9
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
