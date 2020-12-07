FREEDOM - George Grant Van Cleaf, of 239 Bray Road, formerly 3914 Slocum Hollow Road, passed away in his home due to an illness.
Born Aug. 25, 1945, in New York City, he was the son of the late George and Anna Van Cleaf.
George was a graduate from Baldwinsville High School. He attended St. Bonaventure and Syracuse University, where he ran track.
He worked as a field agent for Columbia Gas/NYSEG for 20-plus years in Olean. George also did asbestos and hazardous material removal in Buffalo.
George enjoyed family, friends, football and euchre, pow wows, tractor pulls, hunting and fishing. He was a collector of Sportsman magazines, knives and firearms, and was a lover of Bluegrass and Zydeco music.
George will be best remembered as a chicken enthusiast and lover of the outdoors.
George is survived by his wife, Marilyn Van Cleaf; a brother, Henry Van Cleaf; eight children, Lora Gilbert, mother of Dudley Gilbert Sr., Jato Shorter, mother of Charles Aldridge, Lorienda Van Cleaf, BettyAnne Williams, Inez McPeak, mother of George "Bucky" Van Cleaf, Joanne Richie, mother of Jon Van Cleaf, Stephanie Van Cleaf and Savannah Van Cleaf; 24 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
George was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Stephanie Van Cleaf Prince and Michael Van Cleaf; and a son, Joseph Richie III.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Tyrone Hall will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.