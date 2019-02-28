CATTARAUGUS - George Heide, 95, of Cattaraugus, entered into rest Monday (Feb. 25, 2019).
|
He was born June 3, 1923, in Rahway, N.J., the son of the late John Felix and Una Nettie Asman Heide.
George served in the U.S. Army as an Engineer Specialist in Burma and India during WWII from 1943 to 1946.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to Miami, Fla., where he met and married the love of his life, Helen Wells, of Cattaraugus. George was a devoted husband and father who worked hard throughout his years to provide a good life for his wife and children.
George was a member of the Let's Travel Club in Cattaraugus and enjoyed many trips with the group.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Milby of Belleville, Ill., Linda Kollar of Cattaraugus, Barbara Campbell (and her husband, Michael Campbell) of Singer Island, Fla., and Susan Wolfson of Tonawanda; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one great-great-granddaughter.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Genevieve Wells Heide; his siblings, John Heide, Russell Heide, Richard Heide and Carl Heide; and his great-grandson, Austin Rodriguez.
Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (March 2, 2019) at DiStasio Funeral Home, 55 S. Main St., Cattaraugus, where a funeral service will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Veterans Foundation, http://woundedveteransfoundation.org/.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019