RUSHFORD - George L. Maw, of 9008 Main St., died Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) in his home.
He was born on May 5, 1949, in Rochester, a son of the late Glenn and Ruth Dansworth Maw.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, received his associate's degree from Jamestown Community College, and the owner and operator of Maw's, in Rushford.
He loved to tinker, restore antique cars and most of all, he loved his granddaughters.
Surviving is a daughter, Nicole (Tim) McKnight of Cordesville, S.C.; two granddaughters, Andrea (Wilber) Rolles of Pennsylvania and Veronica McKnight of South Carolina; three sisters, Gail, Patricia and Susan; a brother, Raymond; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Keith D. Maw on May 22, 2011.
A private graveside service will be held in White Cemetery, Rushford.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 6, 2020