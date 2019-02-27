George T. "Truman" Morris Jr.

BOLIVAR - George T. "Truman" Morris Jr., 49, of 109 Dean St., passed away Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) in Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 5, 1970, in Olean, he was the son of George T. and Beverly Lewis Morris Sr.

George was employed as a machinist at Hahn & Schaffner Inc. in Bolivar.

He was a member of the Richburg Fire Department. George enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

Surviving are his mother, Beverly Morris of Little Genesee; two brothers, Rodney (Karen) Morris of Friendship and Tim (Heidi) Morris of Smethport, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a late date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
