BOLIVAR - George T. "Truman" Morris Jr., 49, of 109 Dean St., passed away Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) in Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Born Feb. 5, 1970, in Olean, he was the son of George T. and Beverly Lewis Morris Sr.
George was employed as a machinist at Hahn & Schaffner Inc. in Bolivar.
He was a member of the Richburg Fire Department. George enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Surviving are his mother, Beverly Morris of Little Genesee; two brothers, Rodney (Karen) Morris of Friendship and Tim (Heidi) Morris of Smethport, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a late date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2019