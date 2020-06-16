George Trowbridge
IRMO, S.C. - George Trowbridge, 71, of Irmo, passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020).

He was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Milfred G. and Mary Marguerite Trowbridge.

George called many places home, including Franklinville, N.Y., West Valley, N.Y., Springville, N.Y. and Irmo. He had many friends wherever he lived.

He was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving from 1969 to 1971. He retired from West Valley Demonstration Project, and spent his remaining years with family and friends, going to baseball games and drinking Coors Lights.

George is survived by his three children, Toby (Melanie), Jaime (Brian) and Mandy (Jason); three sisters, Janet, Marybeth and Nancy; eight grandchildren, Liam, Lydia, Frank, Abby, Caroline, Lily, Avory and Wyatt; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

George was predeceased by his two brothers, Dan and David.

He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local VFW in George's name.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at woodridgefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
