BELMONT - George W. Gareau, of Belmont, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at age 76.
Mr. Gareau was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a life-long employee of L.C. Whitford.
George was the dearest father of George (Susan) Gareau, John Gareau, Allison (Thomas) Clark and William Gareau; grandfather of Lilly, Isabel and John Gareau, and Madeleine and Chancy Clark; son of the late John H. and Helen M. (O'Meara) Gareau; brother of John (Dawn) Gareau, Ellen Ceglia, Madonna (Andrew) DiPalma, Gregory (June) Gareau and the late Louise (Joseph) Soos and Paul Gareau. He is also survived by nieces and nephews; and dear friends Chan and Karen Whitford.
There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019