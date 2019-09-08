Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Gareau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Gareau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Gareau Obituary
BELMONT - George W. Gareau, of Belmont, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at age 76.

Mr. Gareau was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a life-long employee of L.C. Whitford.

George was the dearest father of George (Susan) Gareau, John Gareau, Allison (Thomas) Clark and William Gareau; grandfather of Lilly, Isabel and John Gareau, and Madeleine and Chancy Clark; son of the late John H. and Helen M. (O'Meara) Gareau; brother of John (Dawn) Gareau, Ellen Ceglia, Madonna (Andrew) DiPalma, Gregory (June) Gareau and the late Louise (Joseph) Soos and Paul Gareau. He is also survived by nieces and nephews; and dear friends Chan and Karen Whitford.

There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Please share your condolences at castigliafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.