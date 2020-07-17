CANEADEA - Georgia C. Hillman, of 7679 Mill St., died Wednesday (July 15, 2020) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
She was born Oct. 3, 1927, in Java Center, a daughter of the late Frank and Clara Berthold Delaney. She married Walter D. Hillman, who predeceased her Dec. 22, 1995.
In 1941 she won the Western New York Spelling Bee in Buffalo.
Georgia was a former bookkeeper for Houghton Academy and a former loan officer for the Belfast National Bank.
Surviving are two sons, Walter Hillman Jr. of Crescent, Pa. and Donald (Carol) Hillman of Caneadea; five grandchildren, Walter Hillman III, Jake (Andi) Hillman, Valerie (Jeffery Fuller) Hillman, Rebecca (Ryan) Durrigan and Mathew (Deanna) Hillman; eight great-grandchildren, Nicole Hillman, Georgi Hillman, Delaney Hillman, James Hillman, Maisie Hillman, Olivia Zimmer, Maddison Zimmer and Andrew Durrigan; a sister, Carol (Neil) Dennis of Bliss; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
A private committal will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Caneadea Cemetery, Caneadea.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Caneadea United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 625 Caneadea, NY 14717; or to a rescue squad of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.