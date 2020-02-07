|
OLEAN - Gerald Albert Yeager, of Olean, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Feb. 9, 1941, in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert and Helen Niedzwiecki Yeager.
He was a sports enthusiast and an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
Surviving is a daughter, Lisa Yeager; and a grandson, Zaraivon Yeager.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Carol Bort, Rose Banister and Theresa Shreve.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, with a funeral service to follow at noon.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 7, 2020